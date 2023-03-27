Tanzania: Jnia Ushers in 1.15bn/ - Modern Restaurant

THE Director General of the Tanzania Airport Authority (TAA), Mr Mussa Bura yesterday launched a new modern restaurant at the Julius Nyerere International Airport Terminal 3-an investment of 500,000 US dollars (about 1.15bn/-) made by the Sky Views Company.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Bura told invited guests that the huge investment made is as a result of good environments that have been put in place by the President Samia Suluhu Hassan, to enable local businessmen to invest in various opportunities.

"We congratulate the president for creating this favorable environment; this event is a sign of her directives on investment in various areas. We invite others to invest in other areas considering we have 58 airports, not only here in Dar es Salaam, but in other regions such as Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Dodoma and others," he said.

The Director General seized the opportunity to thank the management of the company for choosing to invest at the terminal and promised to offer maximum cooperation so that they could provide the best and deserving experiences or services to both local and foreigner customers.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, the company's Director General, Brigadier General (rtd) Michael Luwongo said that they were proud to be part of great success of Terminal III being one of the best international terminals in Africa.

"Our company has significant presence in the hospitality sector with retail, hotels and lodges as well as other project where we have invested over 100 million US dollars," he said.

According to him, the Sky View Restaurant is a major investment for their company with over investment of 500,000 US dollars. He told the invited guests that their company also opened the Coffee House in Terminal III in early 2022.

"The aim is to provide the Terminal III customers with high end environment and facilities. The Tanzania Airport Authority has set very high standards for themselves as well as investors in order to provide all travelers with an enchanting and wonderful experience," he said.

Brigadier General Luwongo expressed his appreciation to the support from their host the TAA rendered to them to fulfill the mission and thanked the authority for their trust and guidance throughout the process of making such matter a successful project and investment.