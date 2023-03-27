Tanzania: PM - Govt Puts More Thrust to People-Centred Projects

Simiyu — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has inaugurated various projects in Simiyu Region, insisting that the government will continue dishing out funds to implement projects that help to improve provision of services to the people.

He inaugurated a 1.3bn/- water project in Ngulyati-Nyamswa in Bariadi District and handed over a water drilling machine, which is in line with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) relief funds.

The machine is expected to drill deep wells in the villages with the aim of relieving people from water woes.

Speaking to the resident of Ngulyati shortly after the inauguration on Saturday, Mr Majaliwa said the project was part of the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's ambitious plan to help people overcome water challenges in their respective areas.

"The president started the campaign of relieving women from water woes since the time she was Vice President...ever since she has continued with the campaign by dishing out huge sums of money in ensuring people have access to clean and safe water at their close proximity," said Mr Majaliwa.

In realising the goal, the Premier directed the leadership of Gaisangu - a local service provider entity at the community level to supervise the water at the kiosks, while ensuring 24/7 free flow taking into account the fact that the distribution tank has been stationed on top of a hill.

He urged regional authorities countrywide not to prevent use of water drilling vehicles to carry out the role in villages because it is the President's aspiration to see the vehicles carry out the tasks in all areas provided the resources are available.

Mr Majaliwa cited an example of a grievance between the regional and district Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) whereby the latter was requesting for the vehicle and asked to pay for the service.

He added that "I don't want to see such grievances here in Simiyu...the important thing is to ensure the vehicles have fuel while resettling payments can be done later."

Earlier, the Manager for RUWASA in Simiyu Eng Mariam Majala noted that the project is envisioned to serve a total of 10,106 residents in Ngulyati, Nyamswa and Nyasosi, indicating that the water demand in those villages comprises of 271,900 litres.

He disclosed that the project was rolled out in May 2022 and completed in January 2023, stating that the project is currently operational with a full capacity of producing 15,800 litres per hour equivalent to 284,000 litres in 18 hours per day.

Prior to his visit in Ngulyati, the PM had launched the NBC Bank branch in Bariadi, the first in Simiyu Region.

Meanwhile, Mr Majaliwa launched an emergency unit in Maswa District worth 311m/-, noting that he was satisfied with the construction of the building.

"I passed by the emergency building and I was very pleased with what I have seen from the building to the equipment...the building is also timely as there is a main road passing through the town," he said.

For his part, the Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Dr Festo Dugange said the building is among 80 buildings constructed under the Covid-19 relief financing, indicating similar buildings have also been built in Bariadi and Itilima.

Maswa legislator Mr Stanslaus Nyongo noted that the district has received over 30bn/- in the current financial year which has supported the implementation of the building as well as the procurement of equipment worth 400m/- and it is currently operational.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He, however, indicated six health centres and finished structures for dispensaries, constructed two big surgery rooms at the hospital and Intensive care units for neonates and premature babies and bought a mobile x-ray machine.

Earlier on, the PM inspected the construction of a chalk factory and packing whose execution stands at 97 percent and valued at 8 billion.

Responding to some queries raised by legislators from the region, Mr Majaliwa pledged to make follow up on 2.8bn/- for the finalization of the factor to become operational.

Maswa District Executive Director Mr Simon Berege had informed the PM that they received 8.09bn/- which was used to construct the chalk factory building, packaging factory building, gypsum factory building, an office, fence and procurement of chalk plant.