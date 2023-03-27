Tanzania: Ministry Announces 1bn/ - Award Packed for Local Researchers

Dodoma — MINISTER for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolf Mkenda has announced a 1bn/- award for local researchers in higher learning institutions who will emerge winners in the publication of natural science, mathematics, medicine, health and allied science features with a unique taste.

The award will be presented to winners who will publish articles in international high impact factor journals.

Speaking on Sunday at the award launching, Prof Mkenda said for each publication in the field of natural science, mathematics, medicine, health and allied science, the researcher will pocket 50m/-.

However, if the publication includes more than one researcher, then they will have to share the 50m/- for the start.

Minister Mkenda said the annual award is aimed at showcasing the excellence of local researchers in publication of research findings in international high impact factor journals, as well as motivating them to come up with innovative, impact based and standard published articles.

Prof Mkenda expressed the government commitment to set up a conducive environment to improve research to foster development taking into account the country's industrial economic drive.

"We are having a number of measures that are aimed at strengthening research and innovation like injecting more financial resources, improving and setting up conducive research and innovation infrastructures, as well having a good number of human resources with the needed skills and professionalism," he insisted.

Thus, the award, which calls for submission of the research findings in natural science, mathematics and health and allied science from higher learning institutions researchers which have been, published in high impact journals from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023 to grab the opportunity.

However, he said, those in research institutions are not eligible for the awards as that is their key duties, as researchers targeted are those in higher learning institutions both private and public recognised by the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) and National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NACTVET).

Prof Mkenda said the government foresees having many international research findings in the science field which have positive impact and bring changes not only in the country but also abroad.

He said they will keep on increasing more science fields in the award yearly with more financial to be injected in.