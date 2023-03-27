South Africa: Condolences for Eastern Cape Flood Victims

OR Tambo District Municipality Acting Executive Mayor, Thokozile Sokanyile, has sent her heartfelt condolences to the families of three people who lost their lives during torrential rains in the Eastern Cape.

Sokanyile said the bodies of 53-year-old Fumanekile Mantshubaqa, 24-year-old Asenathi Mkawusi and 42-year old Mhlabunzima Sikhathele, were recovered on Friday following heavy rains

"The bodies were recovered after the three people were reported missing at Rhole Village in Lusikisiki, Ingquza Hill Local Municipality," Sekanyile said.

According to a preliminary report, three local municipalities have been seriously affected by the floods, namely Ingquza Hill, King Sabata Dalindyebo and Port St John's being the worst affected.

"The heavy downpours have left a trail of destruction to infrastructure, households, and businesses. In Port St Johns 10 bridges have been washed away making it difficult for the members of the community to access schools and nearby facilities," the report said.

The OR Tambo Disaster and Risk Management teams continue to assess the extent of the damages.

Call for multi stakeholder approach to infrastructure challenges

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape Premier, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, emphasised that a multi stakeholder approach is crucial to ensure a permanent solution to the infrastructure challenges that repeatedly face the Port St Johns area during the time of heavy rains.

Mabuyane made the remarks during his visit to the flood-stricken Port St Johns Local Municipality in OR Tambo District.

The Premier made his first stop at the Port St Johns Youth Centre, which is accommodating scores of people whose houses have been soaked in water, following heavy rains.

Mabuyane also made a stop at the road between Ports St Johns town and Second Beach to witness the damage at the road.