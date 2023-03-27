Sudan: Health Ministry Hails National Polio Vaccination Campaign a Success

Khartoum — Reports from the various states of Sudan indicate the success of the first round of the national campaign to respond to the polio epidemic and eliminate vitamin A deficiency by more than 90 per cent in all localities in the states.

The Federal Ministry of Health and all the campaign workers apologised to all those families whose teams were unable to reach their children, noting that there will be a further campaign in the second week of May.

The Ministry appealed to all families to ensure that children are vaccinated in the next campaign, and" we also appreciate all the efforts made to make the campaign a success at all levels".

Previous outbreak

As reported last year, according to UNICEF, the World Health Organisation, and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sudan's outbreak of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) has come to an end.

"Sudan has been declared polio free, two years after a confirmed outbreak triggered by the importation of Polio virus type 2 cases from neighbouring Chad," reads a statement by UNICEF on September 17.

Declared in 15 out of 18 states in 2020, the outbreak was caused by the vaccine-derived poliovirus, paralyzing 58 children. Sudan has not recorded any cases of cVDPV2 since December 2020, according to UNICEF.

The decades-long campaign to eradicate polio globally was already suffering major setbacks in 2019, before the declaration of Covid-19 as a global pandemic.

On November 28, 2020, the first round of a national polio vaccination campaign was launched by the Sudanese Ministry of Health in Khartoum. The first campaign reached 97 per cent of the target population, and the second rounds conducted in January and February 2021 reached 100 per cent of the target population.

The new outbreak in Sudan "presented a big challenge and was a risk to the children in Sudan," said UNICEF's Health Officer, Kattab Obeid.

Circulating VDPVs in the past have been rapidly stopped with two or three rounds of immunisation campaigns. The solution is the same for all polio outbreaks: immunise every child several times with the oral vaccine to stop polio transmission, regardless of the origin of the virus.