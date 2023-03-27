Rwanda Among Countries With Cheapest Electricity Tariffs - Report

Rwanda has been listed as one of the 30 countries globally with the cheapest household electricity prices, according to a report released earlier this month by Statista.com, an online platform specialised in market and consumer data. The other African countries on the list include Ghana, South Africa, and Kenya.

The report was based on a survey time period of June 2022 and included 30 countries across the world.

Rwanda's average price of electricity was $0.24 per kilowatt-hour (kWh), with health facilities charged Rwf186 per kWh, Rwf134 per kWh for small businesses, Rwf103 per kWh for medium businesses, and Rwf94 per kWh for large businesses.

The country's remarkable feat is due to its focus on renewable energy resources and investment in its energy infrastructure. Rwanda has heavily invested in developing its hydropower potential, which has led to a significant reduction in the cost of electricity production.

The government has implemented policies and initiatives to encourage private investment in renewable energy, including solar, which has further boosted the country's energy production capacity. The availability of low-cost electricity has enabled businesses to operate more efficiently, which has created job opportunities and contributed to the country's economic growth.

However, the challenges remain in ensuring that all Rwandans have access to affordable and reliable electricity. The government continues to prioritize investment in energy infrastructure, including expanding the national grid and increasing the capacity of existing plants. The current access targets stipulate that 100 percent households will have access to electricity by the year 2024, with 70 percent connected to the grid and 30 percent using off-grid solutions.

Rwanda's success in providing affordable electricity to its citizens has had a significant impact on the country's economy and social development. Moreover, households have been able to access electricity for lighting and powering appliances, which has improved their quality of life.