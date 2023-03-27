Rwanda: Teachers Decry Lack of Books on Genocide Studies

Teachers have expressed their frustration over the lack of books on the history of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. This history has been taught in primary and secondary schools for almost eight years, but history teachers have faced difficulties in implementing the program due to a shortage of resources.

Florien Uwanyirigira, a history teacher, explained that there are no historical books available that specifically discuss the Genocide against the Tutsi, and that the available books are for general history. Uwanyirigira stressed the need for more books to be made available in order to teach the subject thoroughly, and highlighted the importance of training teachers on this sensitive topic.

Jeanne d'Arc Baranyizigiye, the history and citizenship Curriculum Officer at REB, acknowledged the insufficient availability of books but also noted that some teachers lack confidence and experience in teaching sensitive topics like the Genocide against the Tutsis, and therefore choose to remain silent. She also mentioned that some teachers may have personal ties to the Genocide and feel ashamed to discuss it impartially.

REB has provided a document called "Teacher guidance on the teaching of the history of Rwanda in schools" to address some of the issues arising while teaching the history of Rwanda and the Genocide against the Tutsi. Additionally, 1617 history teachers have received training in Itorero in order to teach the history of Rwanda, particularly topics related to the Genocide against the Tutsi, with confidence.

Baranyizigiye also mentioned that REB has collaborated with AEGIS to allow students and teachers to visit the Kigali Genocide Memorial, in order to increase their knowledge about the history of the Genocide against the Tutsis.

On March 21, the committee on foreign affairs, cooperation and security in the senate met with the Ministry of Education and its institutions to discuss how the history of the Genocide against the Tutsi is being taught in schools.