Kenya: Heighted Security in Nairobi Ahead of Azimio Protests

27 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — There is heightened security in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) amid anticipated protests from the Azimio la Umoja one Kenya opposition coalition.

Dozens of lorries, armed personnel and water cannons along city estates and the CBD heading west as the General Service Unit and other contingents of the police service continued being deployed mainly to hotspots across the country.

Security forces have been deployed near government buildings, including State Houses, stadiums, and prominent squares.

Azimio Leader Raila Odinga, called for mass demonstrations in response to the government's failure to address increase in the cost of living and electoral reforms.

Speaking after meeting Security Cheifs, Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome assured the business community and investors that security agencies are on high alert to counter any acts of lawlessness that may come from the protesters.

