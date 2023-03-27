Kenya: Former Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua Appointed to KCB Board of Directors

27 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Former Head of Public Service has been appointed to the position of the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) Board of Directors.

The Board of KCB Group Plc. made the announcement after receiving regulatory approval.

Kinyua's appointment took effect on March 24, 2023.

"Dr. Kinyua is the immediate former Head of Public Service. He has had an illustrious career spanning over 44 years in public service and has a wealth of experience in public administration," KCB Group Company Secretary Bonnie Okumu said.

According to Okumu, the Uhuru Kenyatta era high ranking official is credited with effectively holding a pivotal role in implementing key government initiatives and reforms including the liberalization of the banking sector, the foreign exchange market and the trade and capital accounts of the balance of payments among other initiatives.

Prior to his appointment as the Head of Public Service in 2013, he had served in various senior positions in the government, including as Permanent Secretary to the National Treasury.

