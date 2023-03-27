Western Sahara: Colombian President Asks Spain to Invite Western Sahara to Ibero-American Summit

Santo Domingo — President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has asked Spain to invite Western Sahara to the Ibero-American summit, while calling for African countries with different ties to Latin America to be granted the status of observer countries, including Western Sahara, which is he says the victim of an "injustice".

At the summit, which was held Friday and Saturday in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, the Colombian president began his speech by calling for "building bridges with the African continent", including Spanish-speaking countries such as the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) in this type of forum.

"It is a question of form, but obviously also of politics," said the Colombian leader at the meeting which was also attended by the King of Spain, Felipe VI and the Portuguese President, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The Sahrawi issue is experiencing unprecedented support that continues to grow around the world, including the re-establishment of diplomatic relations with some countries demonstrating their commitment to respect for international legality and the right to self-determination and sovereignty of the SADR.

In August 2022, Colombia took the lead by announcing the decision to resume diplomatic relations with the Saharawi Republic, in accordance with the principles and objectives of the UN Charter and the agreement concluded between the two countries on 27 February 1985, following the audience granted by the Colombian President, Gustavo Petro, to the then Sahrawi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Salem Ould Salek.

The 28th Ibero-American Summit took place on Friday and Saturday in the Dominican Republic, with an agenda focused on the economy. This summit, which is held annually, brings together its 22 member countries that share a common cultural heritage, including linguistic heritage.

