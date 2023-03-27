Africa: What You Should Know About the Shroom Boom and the Potential Psychedelic Shift in Mental Healthcare

analysis

Frontier research is generating strong evidence to suggest that many psychedelics have the potential to treat numerous mental health and substance-use disorders. Several of these treatments are expected to be approved within the not-too-distant future.

Have you noticed the sudden shift towards psychedelics? Contrary to historical perspective, the use of psychedelic substances for both recreational and mental health reasons is gaining mainstream acceptance.

This drug renaissance is not just among the hedonistic youth looking for a good time, but researchers and citizenry alike are pricking up their ears to the therapeutic potential of psychedelics. So, what does this mean for the future of mental healthcare? Will psychologists and psychiatrists take on a Morpheus-esque stance, and offer you that red pill?

It's hard to say at the moment as psychedelic substances, such as psilocybin, LSD and MDMA are still somewhat hampered by criminalisation and policy. However, frontier research is generating strong evidence to suggest that many psychedelics have the potential to treat numerous mental health and substance-use disorders. Several of these treatments are expected to be approved within the not-too-distant future.

Psychedelics were used thousands of years ago by many cultures

Psychedelics have in fact been used by many cultures for thousands of years, so why does it feel like modern society is only just catching on now? It's hard to believe that less than 100 years ago, Western media touted psychedelics for their revolutionary...