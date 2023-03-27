South Africa: Premier Group Returns to the JSE After an 18-Year Hiatus

26 March 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Georgina Crouth

The Premier Group returned to the bourse on Friday, 24 March, giving investors access to trading in South Africa's oldest food and packaged goods business.

The home of Manhattan Sweets, Snowflake flour, Impala maize meal, Dove Soap and Lil-lets, the Premier Group is the first company to list on the JSE this year.

In total, 302 companies are listed on the stock exchange, which has an overall market capitalisation of more than R21.9-trillion.

Tracing its origins to the founding of the Attwell Bakery in Cape Town in 1824, Premier is one of South Africa's oldest companies. Today, it produces some of southern Africa's most well-known brands.

As part of the offer, Brait PLC, Premier's long-standing shareholder, has made 66.9 million ordinary shares available to institutional investors.

Shares in the group surged by more than 11% after listing on Friday, 24 March.

Brait has raised about R3.6-billion through the sale of Premier shares to entities associated with Shoprite founder Christo Wiese, who will hold 31% of the ordinary shares in issue following admission, and South African institutional investors, who will hold 21% of the ordinary shares in issue.

Brait will continue to hold 47% of Premier's ordinary shares in issue and Premier's management team will hold 1%.

Premier had planned to list last year, but, according to Reuters, it put the listing on hold after...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

