Uganda: Dental Experts Warn of Counterfeit Toothpaste

Kampala — Dental experts warned the public against counterfeit kinds of toothpaste that don't have required levels of fluoride.

Dr Nevis Musinguzi, the head of the dental section at Mengo Hospital says the use of such products with less fluoride poses a health risk because of possible microbiological contamination.

"We recommend our people to use kinds of toothpaste that have the required levels of Fluoride. Fluoride can greatly help dental health by strengthening tooth enamel, making it more resistant to caries. It also reduces the amount of acid produced by bacteria on your teeth," she said.

Tooth decay among children

Experts are also concerned about the prevalence of cavities in baby teeth of children ages 2 to 5.

Dr Ken Chapman Kigozi, a dental surgeon at Mengo Hospital said that tooth decay in young children's baby teeth is on the rise, a worrying trend that signals the preschool crowd is eating too much sugar.