Rwanda: Kalisa Returns After Six-Week Injury Lay Off

Rwanda international Sven Kalisa has returned to training after six weeks in the treatment room with an injury.

The Etzella Ettelbruck central midfielder sustained a minor knee injury at training grounds in February and has not featured for his club ever since.

"I have been out for one and a half months but now I am fully fit and I have started training," Kalisa told Times Sport.

"I started training this week and everything is fine now. I hope to play after the international break," he added.

Kalisa is expected to be in action on April 2, when Etzella face Victoria Rosport who also have Rwandan striker Glen Habimana in their fold.

Kalisa who earned his first cap for Rwanda in September 2022 has made 15 league appearances for Ettelbruck providing two assists since joining them at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.