Rwanda: Kalisa Returns After Six-Week Injury Lay Off

26 March 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Rwanda international Sven Kalisa has returned to training after six weeks in the treatment room with an injury.

The Etzella Ettelbruck central midfielder sustained a minor knee injury at training grounds in February and has not featured for his club ever since.

"I have been out for one and a half months but now I am fully fit and I have started training," Kalisa told Times Sport.

"I started training this week and everything is fine now. I hope to play after the international break," he added.

Kalisa is expected to be in action on April 2, when Etzella face Victoria Rosport who also have Rwandan striker Glen Habimana in their fold.

Kalisa who earned his first cap for Rwanda in September 2022 has made 15 league appearances for Ettelbruck providing two assists since joining them at the beginning of the 2022/23 campaign.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.