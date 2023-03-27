Rwanda: Mukansanga Scoops Top Continental Award

Rwandan international referee, Salma Rhadia Mukansanga, on Saturday, March 25, received the Forty under 40 Africa Award in the sports category in an awarding ceremony held in Sandton City, South Africa.

The Forty Under 40 Africa Awards is an annual event that appreciates scheme for young people aged below forty who are making an impact in diverse spheres in the continent.

It identifies, honors, and celebrates a cross-section of Africa's most vibrant and influential minds with accomplishments in a vast range of industries.

It also celebrates committed individuals in business growth, professional excellence, and community service who have scaled professional ranks while still young.

To grace the Award's Second Edition happening this year, Xodus Communications Limited-Ghana, the organizers of the awards, shortlisted a whopping 126 nominees, handpicked from 24 African countries, for the coveted prize.

Mukansanga was an official at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. In 2022, She became the first woman to referee at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Olympics 2022, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, Africa Women Cup of Nations and CAF Women's Champions League are among other tournaments that she previously handled.

In 2022, the 34-year-old was one of six women referees selected to officiate at the FIFA World Cup hosted by Qatar. She was the fourth official when France defeated Australia 4-1 during the group stages.

She is also among four African referees selected to officiate the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup that will take place in Australia and New Zealand from 20 July to 20 August.

The award becomes Mukansanga's second prize in the month of March after she was presented with the 2023 FORBES Woman Africa Sports Award in a colourful awarding ceremony held in Pretoria, South Africa on March 8.

The Rwandan referee was also listed among the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) 100 Africa Influential Women in 2022.