Kenya: Odinga Says Monday Protests Are On Despite Police Ban

Nairobi — Opposition chief Raila Odinga has declared that Monday protests are on, despite a ban by police who have urged Kenyans to carry on with their businesses.

Odinga said the Azimio coalition will not be "intimidated to call off the mass protests because we are fighting for justice."

"I am telling the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome to prepare to protect peaceful demonstrators. We are not going to call off our peaceful demonstrations because that is our right," Odinga said at a church service Sunday.

He spoke moments after the IG addressed a press conference, where he outlawed the demonstrations.

"Those demonstrations are illegal and we will not allow them to take place," the IG said, "We are ready as security agencies. Every corner of this country is safe and secure."

But Odinga has said it is the "business of police officers to protect peaceful demonstrators."

"I am calling on Kenyans to turn out in large numbers for the peaceful demonstrations. Do not fear the police or the teargas," Odinga said and blamed the police for disrupting last Monday's "peaceful" demonstrations.

Similar protests turned violent in Nairobi and Kisumu last week when one person- a student at Maseno University was shot dead.

Odinga has launched demonstrations since last week to force the government to tackle the high cost of living and protest the presidential victory he claims was stolen from him during the August 2022 polls won by President William Ruto.

During last Monday's protests, several businesses and properties were destroyed or looted in both cities that literally shut for the better part of the day.

"You all saw what happened on Monday last week. It will not happen again," Koome declared, "We have heard some people say that they will cause violence in Nairobi tomorrow (Monday). Nothing of that sort will happen because the security agencies are ready to protect every Kenyan."

Koome said anyone found armed with stones or any other weapon will be dealt with as a criminal.

But Odinga has said he will press on with the protests, saying he wants justice while claiming his victory was stolen.

He wants the electoral commission compelled to open servers so as to confirm the results of the election that were relied on to declare Ruto president.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Soon after the August 2022 polls, Odinga unsuccessfully challenged the outcome at the Supreme Court.

On Sunday the police chief said that the issue of opening servers is political.

"Those are political issues that need political solutions. But when it comes to security, I have a mandate as the IG to ensure I protect life and property and I am very good at that," he said.

President Ruto has warned against the protests and instead told Odinga he will not engage him in talks, accusing him of destabilizing the country for his own selfish interests as he did in two former regimes that ended up accommodating him.

"Kenyans made their decision during the August 2022 polls, we are done with the polls and all that remains is prepare for development," he said, "we are not going to engage Raila because he knows he lost and we won."