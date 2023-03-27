Morocco: Custodian of Islam's Holy Mosques Congratulates HM the King On Advent of Ramadan

27 March 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI received a congratulatory message from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques of Islam, King Salman Ibn Abdelaziz Al-Saud, Sovereign of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

In this message, King Salman Ibn Abdelaziz Al-Saud expresses his warm congratulations as well as his sincere wishes of health and happiness to the Sovereign and more progress and prosperity to the Kingdom of Morocco and its brotherly people.

On this occasion, the Sovereign of Saudi Arabia implores the Almighty to make this month a month of blessings for all the peoples of the Islamic Ummah.

