Morocco: Ramadan - Saudi Crown Prince Congratulates HM the King

27 March 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI received a message of congratulations from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, President of the Council of Ministers, HRH Prince Mohammed Ibn Salman Ibn Abdelaziz Al-Saud, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In this message, HRH Prince Mohammed Ibn Salman Ibn Abdelaziz Al-Saud expresses his warm congratulations and best wishes for health and happiness to His Majesty the King, imploring the Almighty to renew such an occasion for the Islamic Ummah in glory, greatness and progress.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.