Morocco: Ramadan - Saudi Crown Prince Congratulates HM the King

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI received a message of congratulations from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, President of the Council of Ministers, HRH Prince Mohammed Ibn Salman Ibn Abdelaziz Al-Saud, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In this message, HRH Prince Mohammed Ibn Salman Ibn Abdelaziz Al-Saud expresses his warm congratulations and best wishes for health and happiness to His Majesty the King, imploring the Almighty to renew such an occasion for the Islamic Ummah in glory, greatness and progress.