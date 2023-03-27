Uganda: Musician Killed, Four Injured as Heavy Rain Brings Down Radio Station

26 March 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Isaac Otwii

At least one person has been confirmed dead following a Saturday heavy downpour that brought down a radio mast in Dokolo Town.

The 24-year-old Morris Olum, a resident of Aloi Sub-county had joined four of his fellow musicians for a radio show on Lango Broadcasting Services (LBS), a local radio station in Dokolo Town.

A statement issued by Fred Eladu, the station manager indicates that during the heavy downpour, a heavy storm broke part of the radio mast, instantly crushing onto one of the studios where five musicians were being hosted to publicise a music show.

"At around 7:30 pm, the radio got hit by thunderstorms that broke the broadcast antennas and parts of the mast, crashing into one of the studios and injuring five artists. The injured artists were taken to Dokolo Health Center IV for medical attention," says the station manager, Eladu.

Four of the musicians including, Captain Ice, Lil Square, Lil Inno and Josh Laxzo. These were set to perform at a music show shortly after being hosted on the radio.

By press time, the four who sustained minor injuries had been discharged from the hospital.

"We received with sadness the information that one person later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment. The management will contact and work with the family of the deceased throughout this difficult moment," the station manager said on Sunday.

