Uganda: FDC's Francis Okot Wins Gulu University Guild Election

Francis Okot has been declared the winner of the Gulu University guild presidential election.

Okot, who associates with Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) was declared the winner of the election by the university returning officer, Justine Ejiku.

According to the election results announced on Saturday, Okot garnered 1,179 votes against his closest rival Frank Musamaino who scored 700 votes.

Luke Ogang came third with 257 votes while Mathew Okello came fourth after getting 124 votes.

Meanwhile, the university electoral commission has dismissed claims that some students contested on political party tickets.

"The Guild Electoral Commission maintains that all these students contested as students of Gulu University and not on any party ticket..The EC highly disassociate itself from any political party claiming any student contested on their party tickets." the university said.