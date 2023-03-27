Kenya: Nyong'o in Stand-Off With Azimio Demonstrators Who Want Access to Kisumu CBD

27 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o has led a handful of demonstrators from Kondele towards Nyamsaria.

This is after the demonstrators refused to take Nyamasaria route as they vowed to head towards CBD.

As Nyong'o left for Nyamsaria, he was pelted with stones before Kondele MCA Joachim Oketch calmed the situation.

The big team now heads towards CBD defying Governor Nyong'o.

They have accussed Nyong'o of hindering their democratic right to peacefully demonstrate.

"Nyamsaria is a village, why is Nyong'o leading us there," said a demonstrator.

"Nyong'o is going against the wishes of our party leader Raila Odinga, we won't allow," he went further.

Nyong'o feared the demonstrators will cause massive destruction into the beautification of CBD.

"Recently I was in England to sign Sh. 3 billion investment projects, please let's us not destroy what we have," he told the demonstrators.

Police have been deployed in the city.

