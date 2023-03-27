Mauritius: Pre-Budget Consultations 2023-2024 - Representatives of Mexa Meet Finance Minister

press release

In the context of the Pre-budget Consultations 2023-2024, representatives of the Mauritius Export Association (MEXA) met with the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, this afternoon, at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, the Chairperson of MEXA, Mr Arif Currimjee, said that they made several proposals to the Finance Minister aimed at accelerating the transformation of the industrial sector into a more complex, diversified and value-adding ecosystem.

He expressed satisfaction as regard the turnover for export for the year 2022-2023, estimated at around Rs 50 billion, which he attributed to the positive measures implemented in the last financial year. "The proposals put forth for this financial year are a continuity of the proposals made in the last budget," he stated.

"One key measure," he highlighted, "is the implementation of the Carbon Neutral Industrial Sector Renewable Energy (CNIS RE) Scheme aiming to provide a viable option for industrial companies to invest in renewable energy power generation, especially solar and wind, for their own consumption." "Some 200 megawatts of solar energy can be produced," he pointed out, while adding that this measure required huge funding. Mr Currimjee emphasised that proposal for financial support had been made to the Finance Minister to ensure carbon neutrality in the industrial sector by 2030.

He further said that proposals as regard the visibility of the Mauritian industry on the international market were put forward. "The collaboration of the MEXA and the Economic Development Board is necessary to devise a new strategy to invite business investors to come to Mauritius, to visit enterprises and invest in the country," he stressed.