Tanzania: Janeth Magufuli Scoops Special Award

SPOUSE of the former President, the late Dr John Magufulu, Janeth Magufuli has received a third edition of Woman of Honor Award of Excellence that is issued by Congolese institution- Martha Tshikedi Kasalu.

Ms Janeth Magufuli has been awarded in recognition of her contribution to the country and to former President, the late Dr Magufuli during his tenure in the office while fulfilling his responsibilities at national and international level.

The award is issued to spouses of various leaders, heads of state and popular individuals in recognition of their contributions that enabled their partners to fulfill their responsibilities effectively.

Ms Janeth scooped the 2023 award during an event held on Friday at the Pullman Hotel in Kinshasa City, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The awards were organised by the DRC's ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage in collaboration with the Non-governmental organisation namely Lizadeel.

Apart from Ms Janeth Magufuli, other women who received the third edition of Woman of Honor Award of Excellence for this year were Suzanne Mukay who is the wife of a famous Congolese medical doctor.

Others are Vivianne Dalo, a spouse to a famous priest who has helped a number of widows, orphans and youth.

The list of recipients also has Colette Senghor, wife of the first President of Senegal Leopold Sedar Senghor who played a vital role towards independence of Senegal as well as Coretta King who is a wife to Martin Luther King of the United States.

The Woman of Honor Award of Excellence is an international award intended to contribute to the promotion of ethics and the commitment of women to the advancement of society.

It was created to honor and support a woman who, without distinction of race, religion, origin or any other consideration, has supported her husband in the fight for the promotion of human rights and democracy and the advancement of society

The recipient must meet the following conditions: Be the wife or companion of a man whose non-violent socio-political actions and consistency have allowed the advent of a rule of law, democratic governance in transparency.

She must also have assumed, as a wife, her family responsibilities as a mother in a context of adversity and risk at the risk of her physical safety and that of her relatives.