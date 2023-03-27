Tanzania: Coach Hails Stars for Elating Tanzanians

TAIFA Stars Head Coach Adel Amrouche has congratulated his charges for putting smiles on Tanzanians while his Ugandan counterpart Micho has challenged his players to bounce back.

The country's flag carriers produced an impressive 1-0 away win over Uganda at Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on Friday in a tense group F Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Simon Msuva made the difference on the day as his 69th minute strike drove Stars to the second place of group F with 4 points hence they are on the right track to earn a ticket for the AFCON finals to be held in Ivory Coast early next year.

The two teams meet again at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday for a quick reverse encounter with another maximum points hanging by a thread.

"The players have brought the win and are the ones who have decided to make Tanzanians happy. I was one of the group and the most important is our team to win and bring happiness to our people in Tanzania," Amrouche said.

He added: "I thank our opponents for giving us a tough game, they gave us a lot of work to do. I always have respect for Uganda national team."

Amrouche who recently sealed a three-year deal at the helm of Taifa Stars has begun his tenure on gas pedal as he prepares to stamp a second successive success over The Cranes on Tuesday.

On his part, Micho reiterated that his side is in transition as young players are being given a platform to grow from boys to men.

"In that regard, I believe there is no better place for our team to grow, get the performance, get the results and get it in Dar es Salaam in one good football place where people understand football.

"Where people provide pure football atmosphere and we are delighted to go and give out the best because this is our chance to bounce back," he said.

As it stands in group F, Algeria leads with 9 points after excelling in all their three matches, seconded by Tanzania with 4 points following one win, one draw and one defeat in their three played encounters.

Niger are third on the table with 2 points while Uganda sit on fourth slot with one point and the duo are yet to digest victory in the progressing qualifiers.