Tanzania: Obey Samia's Directives-PM

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has urged leaders at different levels in the country to adhere to the directives issued by President Samia Suluhu Hassan and refrain from opposing them.

"When the President issues an order, no one opposes it, it is implemented and no one sits in meetings to propose a different idea. "This is a matter of protocol in government and it is very important," he said.

He issued the statement yesterday during a meeting at the Bariadi Town Council Hall, during which he addressed public servants, heads of department and institution in the Simiyu Region.

Mr Majaliwa issued the statement after questioning the Busega District Executive Director (DED) Veronica Sayore as to why they had not implemented President Samia's order to build a market at Lamadi area, resulting in relocating it to Nyashimo area.

"Why was the President's directive to construct a market at Lamadi area ignored in favour of transferring it to Nyashimo?" he questioned.

"Why did the councilors convene once more and review the President's directives?" the PM further asked.

When asked what stage their new decision had reached, DED Sayore responded that they had already found a consultant engineer- the Tanzania Building Agency (TBA). The Premier instructed the TBA to implement the project by constructing the market at Lamadi as President Samia had directed, and not Nyashimo.

Meanwhile, he said that preventing moral decay and violence against women and children is a national priority, urging authorities to deal with the matter more carefully.

"Let's deal with the matters in question because there are things that are emerging now that are not in line with our traditions and customs. When he recently visited one of the churches, Vice President, Dr Philip Mpango effectively explained this topic.

"We have begun seeing books that have not been published or approved by the Tanzania Institute of Education being brought into schools illegally so that they can be used in our curriculum. These education materials contain immoral content and already they have been removed by education officers and inspectors during an inspection," he said.

Mr Majaliwa further instructed them to inspect dormitories and confirm that patrons and matrons were available in each hostel.

In another development, Engineer Mathew Kundo, Deputy Minister of Information, Communication and Information Technology and Member of Parliament for the Bariadi Constituency, stated that the ministry was previously building 65 communication towers per year but after an increase of the budget that they expect to build 763 towers this fiscal year.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Dr Festo Dugange said that the government has disbursed sufficient funds to build council offices in the districts of Itilima, Busega and Bariadi, including the administration block of the Simiyu Regional Commissioner's office.

"In the health sector, the government has spent 22.5bn/- to construct hospitals in the Itilima and Bariadi District councils. The buildings in Bariadi Town Council are dilapidated, so more than 900mil/- for renovation has been disbursed to ensure that Somanda Hospital reflects the status of Bariadi Town," he said.

Simiyu Regional Commissioner, Dr Yahaya Nawanda, stated that in the region, he and the District Commissioners have established a procedure of listening to citizens' cases every Tuesday and have resolved 172 disputes in six months.

He said in the health sector, they received 25bn/- that have built 59 dispensaries, four health centres, bought four X-ray machines and provided employment to 299 health workers.