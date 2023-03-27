East Africa: Construction of New EAC Headquarters Gathers Pace

Arusha — THE Secretariat of the East African Community (EAC) is set to pick technical persons from the partner states to oversee the groundbreaking of its proposed multi-billion headquarters.

EAC Secretary General, Dr Peter Mathuki disclosed here on Friday that he was intending to write to seven partner states to hire the services of the technical personnel.

"The ball is now on our court, we need to start the work right away," said Dr Mathuki while touring the 125 acres of land in Kisongo area, where Secretariat will be housed.

According to the EAC Secretary General, the move is aimed at harpooning expertise advice towards the construction of the would-be Secretariat's complex.

In the same vein, Dr Mathuki also hinted that he would in the near future meet African Development Bank (AfDB) top officials for the similar mission.

"One of the issues that will be discussed at the meeting is the architectural design of the building," he added.

Earlier this month, President Samia Suluhu Hassan officially handed over the Title Deed of 125 Acres of land to Dr Mathuki, a move which will see the Arusha based Secretariat deliver on its mission of widening and deepening economic, political, social and cultural integration.

While the EAC got an additional 125 acres for its expanding projects, a body affiliated with it, the East African Business Council (EABC), got three hectares.

The issuance of the Title Deed is part of the promise made by Tanzania during the 12th Heads of State Summit.

During the late President Benjamin William Mkapa's administration, Tanzania pledged to offer the EAC a piece of land for constriction of its new and permanent premises.

On his part, Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr John Mongella, assured Dr Mathuki of a continued support as the EAC readies itself for the project.

RC Mongella, who accompanied the EAC boss on the tour, urged the Secretariat to erect beacons in safeguarding the plot.

"Put visible points around the area, I can assure that my office is open to offer you any kind of assistance," he said.

The expansive area of land is located on Kisongo along the Dodoma road, adjacent to both, Arusha prison and the Arusha Airport.

According to the Regional Prisons Officer, ACP Peter Anatory, part of the land is inhabited by 50 prison families.

A number of activities including brick making, a bakery cultivation of vegetables are being undertaken in the area.