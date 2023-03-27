Tanzania: Presidential Package Goes to Stars

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has pledged to buy each goal scored by Taifa Stars in the unfolding Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers campaign for 10m/- as a motivation to players.

The good news has been revealed by the government's Chief Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa who said the president's pledge comes following the team's 1-0 away win over Uganda Cranes in the AFCON qualifying match in Ismailia, Egypt on Friday.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan is delighted with the victory as such; she has announced to buy each goal netted by Taifa Stars in all their qualifying fixtures for 10m/-.

"This pledge begins on Tuesday when Stars host Uganda Cranes at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam and it will continue until they qualify for the finals," he elaborated.

He then seized the platform to hail the team for picking the vital away win against Uganda saying it has uplifted all Tanzanians hence putting the team at a right path as far as qualification is concerned.

However, this is the continuation of President Samia's motivational packages to Tanzanian envoys parading in international contests as she now pays 5m/- for every goal scored by Simba and Young Africans in CAF Interclub Games.

The two teams have so far received a total of 85m/- from the president after netting a combined 17 goals from ten matches they played in the group stage of CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup apiece.

Simba lead the pile after scoring 9 goals in their five CAF Champions League fixtures hence they have pocketed 45m/- in the process.

They however claimed 35m/- in a single match after swallowing Horoya 7-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday in one of the recent biggest wins in this season's Champions League.

Prior to that, they clinched 10m/- for scoring two goals in their 1-0 wins over Vipers in a double-header clash as the Msimabazi Street Reds won both home and away matches.

On the other hand, Yanga have claimed 40m/- for netting eight goals in their five played CAF Confederation Cup encounters with seven of them converted at Benjamin Mkapa venue.

The presidential motivation package has contributed a lot in the two big clubs' success as it played a role making them qualify for the events' quarterfinals.