Namibia: Erongo Wins Amateur Boxing Champs for Fifth Time

THE 2023 National Amateur Boxing Championships concluded on Saturday, with the Erongo region taking its fifth consecutive win.

The annual event, which took place from 22 to 26 March at Swakopmund, featured nearly 170 amateur boxers from all 14 regions.

The finals started late on Saturday evening, with the Erongo region taking eight gold medals, and the Khomas region taking five gold medals, while Uniformed (the Namibian Defence Force, the Namibian Navy, and the Namibian Police) took three gold medals, and the Oshana region one.

Erongo missed a ninth medal after France Shoombe's bout with Uniformed's Lazarus Heita was stopped because of a bloody cut to his eye.

In the female bouts, Erongo's Monica Kambonde beat Ohangwena's Ndapandula Ngewheya, while Khomas' Mirjiam Nghilongwa finished off Erongo's Hevelina Shuudifonya.

Khomas' Melissa Sekera beat Oshikoto's Bianca Nawina, and Uniformed's Naanda Shalongo beat Erongo's Nicole Philander.

The Erongo Boxing Federation, which has been the defending champions for the past four years, hosted the event this year.

The men's boxer of the tournament was Divas Ushona of Erongo, and the women's boxer of the tournament was Nanda Shikongo of Uniformed.

The annual championship is aimed at selecting young boxers who will represent Namibia at various international sport and boxing tournaments.

Vice chairperson of the Erongo Boxing Federation Tangeni Amuthenu said the event was a success despite sponsorship challenges.

He thanked the existing sponsors.