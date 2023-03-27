Rwanda: Basketball League Returns On April 21

The second round of the Rwanda basketball league will start on April 21, local basketball governing body (FERWABA) has announced.

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) finished the first round of the league in February leading the rankings before they left for the 2023 Basketball Africa League (BAL)'s Sahara Conference regular season in Dakar, Senegal.

Ferwaba Executive Director Landry Jabo, told to Times Sport that the league will resume except teams whose players will be featuring for REG at the BAL playoffs in May in Kigali.

"Division 1 teams will continue the second round of the basketball league except REG who are still in the BAL. They will not take part until after the playoffs," Jabo said.

"APR and Patriots also have players who are playing for REG at the BAL. So, they will not be playing either until the tournament concludes," he further explained.

Table

REG - 21 points

Patriots - 20 points

APR - 20 points

Espoir - 19 points

Kigali Titans - 19 points

UGB - 17 points

Orion - 16 points

Shoot for the Stars- 15 points

Tigers - 15 points

IPRC-Huye - 13 points

IPRC-Kigali - 10 points

IPRC-Musanze - 10 points