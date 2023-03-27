Kenya's Opposition Leader Calls for Protests

Nairobi and other Kenyan cities are bracing Monday for a fresh round of anti-government protests about the high cost of living under President William Ruto's government.

Police banned the demonstrations Sunday, but Odinga encouraged Kenyans to attend the protests anyway.

One person was killed in the protests last Monday in Nairobi, the capital, and dozens of police were injured in confrontations with the demonstrators.

Kenya Railways issued a statement Sunday saying, "that due to unavoidable circumstances, commuter train services scheduled for tomorrow . . . have been suspended."

Odinga has urged Kenyans to take to the streets every Monday and Thursday to protest. Some information for this story came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.