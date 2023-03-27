Mauritius: Minister Maneesh Gobin Meets Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency

press release

The Attorney General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr. Maneesh Gobin, met on Friday 24 March 2023, a delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), at the seat of his Ministry in Port-Louis.

The delegation consisted of Section Head, Mr Michel Warnau, Technical Officer (Animal Health), Dr Carla Bravo De Rueda, and expert, Mr Christopher Morrissy.

During the meeting with Minister Maneesh Gobin, the IAEA representatives dwelt on the functions and mission of the organisation. They also renewed their support to Mauritius and pledged for further assistance.

The IAEA delegation participated in a workshop, from 20 to 24 March, that focused on the theme 'Animal and Zoonotic Disease' Diseases - Strengthening the Capacities of National Veterinary Laboratories for the Early Warning, Control and Prevention of Outbreaks of Animal and Zoonotic Diseases', organised by the Livestock and Veterinary Department of the Agricultural Services of the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security.

The meeting involved 18 participants from seven different African countries among which five participants were from Mauritius. The meeting also comprised a 3-day training program conducted by the IAEA experts.