Tanzania: Union Volleyball Cup Gathers Storm

26 March 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Agape Godrich

TANZANIA Volleyball Association (TAVA) has unveiled April 10th as a registration deadline for the teams wishing to participate in this year's Union Cup ahead of its official start on May 4th this year.

The three-day tournament is jointly organised by TAVA and Zanzibar Volleyball Association - ZAVA and will involve men's and women's teams from Tanzania Mainland and the Isles.

The tournament's organizers said the event's shootout will start from May 4th to 7th this year.

TAVA Secretary General Laurence Safari said clubs eligible to participate in the tournament as those ranked first to fourth in the Mainland and Isles volleyball league in 2021/2022 season.

"In order to increase the level of competitiveness, clubs are given the opportunity to submit participation early," he said.

However, he informed all stakeholders that the competition is open to the clubs and players registered with TAVA.

"Clubs wishing to participate must be registered and the players to be used must be registered with TAVA. Clubs will be free to use any TAVA-registered players from any TAVA-registered team to participate in this tournament," he said.

"We hope that this competition will be able to increase the competence of our volleyball players because we are still continuing to empower ourselves," he added.

"Volleyball must raise the talents of the players who are emerging in this game nationwide," he said.

He added by saying teams wishing to participate in the competition must confirm participation before April 10th this year.

