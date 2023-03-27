Zimbabwe: God Is in It - Says Chamisa After Al Jazeera Expose', As Followers Demand More

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa's 'God Is In It' mantra has riled some of his supporters who have demanded that he do more than just bank on Jehovah's intervention in the Zimbabwean crisis.

Chamisa had reacted to Al Jazeera's Gold Mafia documentary by posting a verse Saturday morning, accompanied by the now common statement.

"The wise acknowledge and seek their God. The fool says in his heart, "There is no God." They are corrupt; their ways are vile. God looks down from heaven upon the sons of men to see if any understand, if any seek God. Psalm 53: 1-2 Blessed Sabbath," said Chamisa in a tweet that had #GodIsInIt

-- nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) March 25, 2023

Earlier on he had said: "The fish rots from the head, the Al Jazeera documentary exposes the extent of the rot at the top, but it's just the tip of the iceberg. This clearly shows how corrupt, rotten and broken leadership has destroyed a jewel and great country. Zimbabwe is not poor, it's just poorly governed!"

A number of supporters however were not keen on hearing the Word, arguing they were either tired of him sharing bible verses with little to no action and that his actions were 'deflating' them.

Chamisa has not waivered despite past criticism. He has maintained that no CCC plan will be publicised and that his party will operate in relative secrecy so as to thwart any possible infiltration.

He has credited that for attacks on his person and the party by state security agencies and Zanu PF members, which he has said show they are on the right path.

"This is the time you need to be going guns blazing on the Gold Mafia. All Chamisa does is preach verses nxaaa. You don't get the work you need to do to win for sure. Masses are like school kids it is emphasis and repetition of message that will do wonders," said a Twitter user, Walle, in response.

-- walleh (@sshortwave) March 25, 2023

The Gold Mafia is a four-part documentary on how high-ranking officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Special Envoy Uebert Angel and niece Henrietta Rushwaya are working with corrupt individuals to launder money using government's mineral serve Fidelity Printers and Refinery.

It is a two-year-long investigation whose first episode was released Thursday.

"We need action now; we have had enough of these verses. By now I would have thought the communication department would have held a press conference expressing the masses' anger. Please lead!!" said Kay Jaricha.

The CCC is yet to officially comment on the matter, with indications it could do so after all four episodes are broadcast.

"Bible verses pakadai deflate our morale big time. Inga Jesu akati aona corruption muimba yaMwari akatora chamboko akaruka makororo big time," said a user going by Mbombela.

