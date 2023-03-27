Mozambique: No Terrorist Groups in Inhambane, Say Police

Maputo — The commander of the Mozambican police in the southern province of Inhambane, Feliciano Chongo, has denied that there are any terrorist groups operating in some Inhambane districts.

Interviewed by Radio Mozambique, Chongo described as "false' the reports circulating in some social media about the supposed movement of terrorists in the districts of Morrumbene, Homoíne, Maxixe and the provincial capital, Inhambane city.

"The police does not confirm this type of information', he said. The police had no knowledge of terrorist infiltration, and no alleged terrorists had been arrested.

"That's the information the police have', he said. "I must state clearly that what is being spread on social media is not true'.

Chongo urged the population of Inhambane to be calm and vigilant, faced with the rumours of the presence of terrorist groups.

Since October 2017, jihadist groups who claim allegiance to the self-styled "Islamic State' have staged raids in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. The conflict has killed about 4,000 people and around a million people have been displaced from their homes.

The conflict has spilled over the provincial boundaries with a few terrorist attacks in Niassa and Nampula provinces. But there has been no sign of any jihadist activity further south. Inhambane city is about 2,000 kilometres from the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, Pemba.