Mozambique: Maputo-Durban Transport Operators Resume Activity

Maputo — Transport operators using the Maputo-Durban route are once again entering South Africa via the Ponta do Ouro border post, after a couple of days without entering South Africa due to fear of attacks against Mozambican vehicles.

Currently both Mozambican and South African transport associations have been escorting vehicles with foreign number plates up to the border as a measure to guarantee the safety of transporting people and goods.

"For a couple of days, we preferred not to cross the border. Once we arrived at the border, we used to drop the passengers to another vehicle with South African number plates so that the passengers would continue their trip to Durban in safety. But we realized that the strategy was not effective, due to the risk of loss of goods during the process', said the chairperson of the Mozambican United Transport Association, Leonardo Timba, quoted by the Maputo daily "Noticias'.

Timba said that, since the implementation of this measure, no incidents have been reported.

The attacks on Mozambican vehicles in South Africa by unknown assailants began in January. Since then, more than a dozen vehicles, including buses and trucks, have been set on fire. Some Mozambican operators had to pay money to escape from violence.

Meanwhile, with the renewed chaos in some regions in South Africa, due to the demonstrations protesting against the energy crisis, and demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa, transporters were forced to suspend activity.

"After two days of the shutdown, we resumed activity on Tuesday', said Timba. "On that day, three vehicles left Maputo for Johannesburg, one for Durban and one for Eswatini, which is considered a normal number of trips per day'.