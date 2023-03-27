Mozambique: Lack of Radars Worsens Mozambique's Vulnerability

Maputo — Mozambique currently has just one meteorological radar station, a situation which increases the country's vulnerability extreme weather events.

The one radar station that the country possesses is located in the central port city of Beira, and, according to Transport Minister Mateus Magala, the government's priority is to acquire two more radars.

"One of the radars will be located in Xai-Xai, capital of the southern province of Gaza, and the other will be in Nacala, in the north', said Magala. This will allow radar coverage of at least 1,200 kilometers of the Mozambican coast.

"But, as you know, our coastline is more than 2,600 kilometres long', said the minister.

The radar in Beira has a range of 400 kilometers over the Indian Ocean and 400 more inland.

In the long term, Mozambique intends to acquire seven radar stations to respond to the need.

Magala was speaking in Maputo, during the Launch of the Mozambique's Annual Report on the Status of the Climate, on the occasion of World Meteorological Day.

Due to the lack of radars, Mozambique does not have enough resources to make an accurate and timely description of climate events, resulting in the late reception of information leading to loss of life and property.

108323E STOLEN CARS WILL BE RETURNED TO SOUTH AFRICA

Maputo, 24 Mar (AIM) - The Mozambican Minister of the Interior, Arsénia Massingue, said on Thursday, in Maputo, that fifty seven cars stolen in South Africa and driven over the border into Mozambique will be returned to the South African authorities.

The return of these vehicles, according to the Maputo daily "Notícias', is part of the effort to stop the wave of vandalism directed against Mozambican vehicles in South Africa, particularly on the route from Maputo to Durban.

"The South African authorities have already been here and we have delivered four cars stolen in that country', said Massingue. "Right now, we are waiting for the documentation for the repatriation of another 57 stolen cars to South Africa. The South African police have opened five criminal cases related to the thefts. The Mozambican police also opened a case and arrested one individual'.

She was speaking after an audience with the Commission of International Relations of the Assembly of the Republic, the Mozambican Parliament.

The minister guaranteed that measures are being studied to end the mob attacks against Mozambican vehicles in South Africa. A temporary solution would be to allocate a police escort for vehicles crossing the border.

On this point, Massingue said she would soon have further talks with her South African counterpart so that there will be an escort for the Mozambican transporters. She recognised, however, that this is a palliative measure. because there is still no effective solution.

South African authorities confirmed in February that the wave of vandalization against Mozambican vehicles in that country is retaliation for the theft of vehicles from South Africa to Mozambique.

According to the police authorities of that country, the population, especially in the regions where the vandalism occurs, complain about the growth of the car theft syndicate that is terrorizing the regions of Umhlabuyalingana and Hlabisa, near the border with Mozambique.

(AIM / AIMENG)