Mauritius: Cycle Network Project - Promotion of Cycling As an Ecological Mode of Transportation

A plan for the Cycle Network Project for the regions of Beau Bassin, Rose-Hill and Ebène, aimed at promoting cycling as an ecological mode of transportation across Mauritius, was presented, today, by the Traffic Management and Road Safety Unit, at the Municipal Council of Beau Bassin/Rose-Hill.

The objective was to take stock of the various aspects of the project along with different stakeholders and to come up with recommendations.

The Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo; the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo; and the Mayor of the Municipal Council of Beau Bassin/Rose Hill, Mr Jean Didier David Utile, were present.

In a statement, Minister Ganoo underlined that in Government Programme 2020-2024, Government introduced a National Cycling Policy Framework to encourage cycling for leisure and recreation as well as for transport and tourism. He deplored that cycling has become less popular over the years while highlighting that cycling is the most accessible, affordable and ecological mode of transport for short distances.

The Ministry of Land Transport and Light Rail, he said, is working on a comprehensive strategy to implement a cycle network across the country as part of Government's vision to modernise road infrastructure. He added that four regions have been identified to implement the pilot project namely Beau Bassin/Rose-Hill, Grand Bay, Flacq, and Vacoas, and will later on be extended to other areas.

He pointed out that dedicated cycle lanes will be included as a component of road infrastructure development plans in line with international practices. He also spoke about the benefits of the project which include: improving the health of the population, alleviating traffic jams, reducing gas emissions, and motivating people to use the metro as the first and last mile connectivity.

As for Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo, she indicated that the project will recreate a culture of using the bicycle as a common means of transport for short trips among the population. The project has been devised by taking into consideration the safety and security of cyclists on roads, hence, the importance of including a cycle lane in our road networks, she stated. It will also help to facilitate movement of the population and the flow of traffic in urban regions, she added.

The project will be implemented on a pilot basis with the construction of the Phase 1 of the Beau Bassin/Rose Hill/Ebène Cycle Network, whereby a cycle network of nearly 6.5 km will be constructed. The Network will consist of construction of cycle tracks, cycle streets and, on-road and segregated cycle lanes leading to various destinations within the town. Amenities such as cycle racks, traffic signages and road markings, speed limits and traffic calming devices would also be provided.