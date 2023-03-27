Kenya: Transport CS Appoints New Kenya Railways Chair

Nairobi — Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has appointed Muhumed Abdi Mohamed as the new chairman of the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC).

Mohamed will now serve as the Chairperson of the KRC Board of Directors.

He takes over from Pastor Awitta, who was appointed to the position in 2020.

The new chair will serve in that capacity for a period of three years.

"...the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, appoints-- MUHUMED ABDI MOHAMED to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Railways Corporation, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 10th February, 2023. Gazette Notice No. 8799/2022 is revoked," the CS announced in a Gazette Notice.

Awitta is among a list of military individuals who were appointed by the former President Uhuru Kenyatta to occupy plum government positions.

He served in the Kenya Defense Forces as well as the Kenya Navy and the Department of Defense Headquarters in different capacities.

Under his tenure, he is credited with the refurbishment of the railway sector with the launch of Nairobi commuter rail.