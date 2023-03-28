South Africa: Government and Public Sector Trade Unions On the Verge of Sealing 7.5 Percent Pay Rise Deal

analysis

Trade unions representing the majority of public servants in South Africa are prepared to accept the government's offer to increase pay by 7.5% during the 2023/24 fiscal year. Unions bosses canvassed by Business Maverick said a pay rise deal with the government was set to be signed within days, bringing an end to compensation negotiations.

There has been a compromise on both sides.

The government initially offered public servants a pay rise of 4.7%, but sweetened its offer to 7.5% to prevent drawn-out negotiations or worse, public servants from embarking on a prolonged strike. Implementing the improved offer will be costly for the government, which budgeted R701.2-billion in 2023/24 to pay public servants including nurses, doctors, teachers and police officers. It might cost the government an additional R50-billion to implement its latest pay rise offer, going against its plan to stabilise the remuneration bill, which is the biggest fiscal risk to the budget.

Trade unions initially demanded a 10% rise in the pay...