South Africa: Mass Shooting in Khayelitsha Leaves Four Dead, Five Injured

Quick police action led to the arrest of suspects after a mass shooting in Khayelitsha at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut confirmed a shooting on Sunday, 26 March at about 12 am involving nine people at Y Block in Site B, Khayelitsha.

Four men aged between 33 and 42 were shot and killed while travelling in a bakkie in Y Block in what police believe was a retaliation attack after accusations of a hijacking in the area.

"During the incident, five other males aged between 23 and 39 were shot and wounded and admitted to the hospital for treatment," Traut said.

This is the same area where gunmen wounded five people the day after Police Minister Bheki Cele's anti-crime imbizo in Khayelitsha in September last year.

According to residents, one of the deceased owned a tavern in the area and was transporting workers home when they were ambushed.

"The shooters opened fire in the direction of the bakkie," said a resident who spoke anonymously. "There were bodies inside the bakkie and others were lying on the street."

An integrated operation by various police units during the early hours of Monday, led by detectives of the provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, resulted in the arrest of two suspects. Three firearms were recovered.

"SAPS initiated an...