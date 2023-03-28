Malawi: Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Forecasted Over Malawi

In its weekly weather statement, the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services indicates that from today (Monday March 27 to Sunday April 2), the public should expect windy, cool to warm and mostly cloudy conditions with locally heavy rains and thunderstorms -- mainly over lakeshore areas, north and part of central areas.

"Patches of fog and localized rains are expected over southern Malawi," said the update issued on Sunday evening.

"This is due to the influence of a series of high-pressure systems over the south east coast of South Africa which are expected to anchor a rainy belt over the north.

"The expected locally heavy rains may trigger flash flooding mainly over Karonga, Nkhotakota and Salima. Mwera winds of over 40km/hr are expected over Lake Malawi and other water bodies."

The Department reports that during the past week, "most areas over the South experienced partly sunny conditions and isolated rainfall while a rainy weather was generally over the Central and Northern areas".

"The highest rainfall amount reported from the North was 92.3mm from Mwaulambo in Karonga on March 25; from the Centre was 67mm from Mpamantha in Nkhotakota on March 25 and from the South the highest was 130.3mm reported from Zomba RTC on March 22."

Just as was the case with heavy rains due to Cyclone Freddy, the Department reminds the public to:

* Avoid crossing flooded or fast flowing rivers;

* Strong mwera are a threat to lake users;

* Stay in a safe and closed shelter whenever a thunderstorm is within vicinity until it dissipates to avoid being the target of a lightning;

* Town and City authorities should make sure that all water drainages are functional; and

* Make sure that all buildings and other structure are strong enough to withstand gusty winds.

"The public is further reminded of following weather updates to be kept safe from any weather-related threats during the forecasted period."

For further information, the public is advised to contact:

The Director; Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services; P.O. Box 1808; Blantyre

Tel:( 265) 882 266 579

Email: [email protected]mw

Web: www.metmalawi.gov.mw

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/malawi.weather

WhatsApp: +265 995 155 050

Meanwhile, as of Saturday, March 25, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) reported that the number of floods displaced people after effects of Cyclone Freddy, rose from 563,771 to 564,239 with 577 camps set to accommodate the displaced.

The death toll remains at 511, with 1,724 registered injuries. The number of reported missing persons is still at 533.

DoDMA, while assuring the public that it will be regularly updating the general public on provision of assistance, usage and any related development, also reiterates that the affected people in clusters (sector working groups), require various relief items such as:

* Shelter (tarpaulin (4x6m), family tents/big tents; plastic sheet (120 micron), blankets, sleeping mats);

* Protection (clothes, lighting lamps, dignity kits);

* Heath (mosquito nets, mobile clinic services;

* Non-food items (plates, cups, pots);

* WASH (mobile toilets, water treatment chemicals, soap, buckets);

* Food & nutrition (maize/maize flour); corn soya blend, ready to use therapeutic food, cooking oil, pulses (beans, peas etc), soya pieces dry fish/kapenta, sugar, salt).