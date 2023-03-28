South Africa: Five Men Reportedly Arrested in Connection with Shooting of Rapper AKA - South African News Briefs - March 28, 2023

Five Suspects in Late Rapper AKA's Shooting Arrested in Cape Town - Reports

News24 reports that five men are being questioned in relation to the murder of rapper Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA. The news website quotes Netwerk24 as saying that detectives from KwaZulu-Natal reportedly apprehended three of the suspects at a shopping centre in Belhar, Cape Town on Sunday, after trailing them for two weeks. The remaining two suspects were reportedly arrested in the same neighborhood. According to IOL, the suspects will be transported to KwaZulu-Natal to face charges. AKA and his friend, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, were shot outside a popular restaurant on Durban's Florida Road in February. These reports have not been confirmed by the police, with News24 quoting spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda as saying: "There is no update on the AKA matter at this stage. Police will provide progress on the matter in due course."

Banyana Goalie Andile Dlamini Grabs Major Award

Andile Dlamini, the goalkeeper for Banyana Banyana, has expressed her gratitude and sense of privilege at being named South Africa's Sports Star of the Year, reports EWN. The 30-year-old was awarded this honour on Saturday night at the SA Sports Awards, surpassing competition from prominent athletes such as Mathew Sates, a swimming sensation, and Ashleigh Buhai, a golf star. Dlamini played a pivotal role in South Africa's momentous victory at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations last year.

Speedy Bob the Turtle Making 'Remarkable' Progress

Famous sea grass-munching reptile, Bob, who spent eight years at Cape Town's Two Oceans Aquarium, is currently traveling at an impressive 50km per day along the African coast, reports TimesLive. Since being released from a beach north of Durban 56 days ago, Bob has travelled a distance of 2,760km, a feat that his previous caretakers describe as "remarkable". Bob's progress is being tracked through a satellite tracker attached to his shell, with regular updates published on a Two Oceans Blog. The monitoring team notes that Bob's speed is particularly impressive when compared to two smaller turtles released last year, Pan (a loggerhead turtle) and Turbo (a juvenile green turtle), who have been exploring the west coast of South Africa and moving considerably slower at around 22km per day. Bob, on the other hand, has been riding the fast-moving Agulhas Current in a south-easterly direction.

