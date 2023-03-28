Malawi: Former President Peter Mutharika Admits 'He Has No Solutions to Malawi's Problems'

Former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has admitted for the first time since he was booted out of power in June 2020 that he has no solutions to the social and economic challenges weighing down Malawians at the moment.

Mutharika said this is the reason why he rejected an invitation from President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to a meeting where the incumbent Head of State and former presidents discussed how they could mobilize resources for assisting survivors of the Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader made the sentiments in an exclusive with Times Television hosted by Brian Banda on March 24, 2023.

When he visited the cyclone survivors in Blantyre, Mutharika bragged that he was the only person who could resolve the effects of the storm.

However, when pressed to explain why he declined to meet President Chakwera to find common solutions to the problems, the lawyer-cum-politician backtracked and contradicted himself by saying he strongly believes politicians do not have solutions to the problems facing survivors.

"I didn't think it was necessary to have the meeting. I didn't think former Heads of State could contribute to this because this is not a political thing; it's a technical thing now. How do we put those people in shelters back? I just don't see I, as a politician, can solve that," said Mutharika.

Social media fans have said Mutharika's admission that he does not have leadership qualities in him confirms fears some Malawians have had that he is not patriotic to the country and therefore fit to lead a country.

One fan even suggested that law enforcement agencies to investigate him on the number of houses he has in the US.

"Should have pressed him on the houses in the USA. He said he still has three houses and then something dawned on his mind that made him pivot to saying he has sold two of those. Suspicious!!!!" said the social media fan.