Kenya: The Door is Always Open for Omalla, Says Stars Coach Firat

Nairobi — Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat has said the door will always be open for star Gor Mahia forward Benson Omalla, despite failing to make the cut to travel for Tuesday's friendly match against Iran.

Despite netting 18 times for Gor Mahia this season and sitting on the apex of the goal scorer's list, Omalla did not make the squad to Iran, Firat instead going with skipper Michael Olunga, Masud Juma and Elvis Rupia who is the second top scorer in the league.

Without divulging why Omalla did not make the cut, the tactician says the forward remains part of his plans.

"The door is always open. If I didn't trust any player, then I would not have called them in camp. The door is always open especially to young players. But, being a top scorer is not guarantee to have a place in the team," said the coach.

He added; "Benson is unlucky because we have Masud, we have Michael and it is not easy. Don't push the young players, let them develop."

The 22-year old forward had hoped to make his maiden cut in the national team with his goal scoring form, but the tactician did not seem satisfied with what he gave in training.

Without mentioning names, Firat said some players were 'shy' during the camp and did not express themselves fully.

"Some players are doing well in their clubs but they have some problem to adapt here. Some are shy. I know everyone has different character and maybe they are not with us this time but maybe next time we will give them time. The door is always open," the coach said.

Meanwhile, Firat has admitted that new boys Alfred Scriven and Daniel Anyembe who are in the national team for the first time ever will need more time to adapt but says he is pleased with the work they have put in.

"Alfred and Daniel are coming to a new world and especially for Daniel who has no real connection here, he needs more time to adapt. It cannot happen overnight," said the coach.