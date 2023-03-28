South African Under-23 Men's Team Miss Out On AFCON and Olympics

27 March 2023
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Congo (U23).............(0)0

South Africa (U23)...(0)0

aggregate (1-1)

The South African Under-23national team's dream of playing at the 2023 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco later this year came to an end after a 0-0 draw with Congo-Brazzaville in an away second leg qualifier extinguished all hope on Monday.

Notoane made four changes to the starting line up that played in the 1-1 draw against the Congolese in the first leg at Dobsonville a few days ago, but this was not enough to ease past a determined home side that was also motivated by vociferous home crowd.

The two teams went into the break deadlocked at 0-0 after a few missed opportunities from both sides that forced the goalkeepers to work overtime.

It was a much improved second halfperformance from the South Africans, but they could not break Congo and find the crucial goal they desperately sought. Congo managed to keep their nerve and hold onto the 1-1 aggregate and advanced on the away goal rule.

The defeat means South Africa will not be participating in the U23 AFCON tournament to be hosted by Morocco in June 2023 and the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.