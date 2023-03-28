Kenya: Akida Returns as Squad for Starlets' Albania Friendly Tie is Named

Nairobi — Influential Greece-based forward Esse Akida has returned to the national women's football team Harambee Starlets after being named in the provisional squad for next month's international friendly match against Albania.

Akida has been away from the team for close to four years, but the differences that put her out seemed to have been erased as she has earned a call under new coach Godfrey 'Solo' Oduor.

The team is set to face Albania away in their first international match since the Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Sudan in 2021.

"We are happy to have the girls back. We want to start moving this team forward, it's time to get back to work so that we can realize the immense potential of this team," said coach Oduor.

The tactician has called in a blend of experienced and young players into the squad, with a host of foreign-based players expected to be part of the team.

Turkish side trio Mwanahalima Adam (Hakkarigucuspor), Vivian Nasaka (Hakkarigucuspor), and Phoebe Owiti (Hakkarigucuspor) together with the Simba Queens trio Jentrix Shikangwa, Vivian Corazone, and Ruth Ingosi are also in the squad.

Cynthia Shilwatso who has recently secured a move to Ukranian top tier side Kryvbas Women after a short stint in Tanzania has also made the team..

Goalkeepers Annedy Kundu (Rea Women FC) and Lilian Awuor (ASL Soyaux Charente) have also been included in the team.

Meanwhile, there will be several new faces in the squad. Desma Nyawade and Maximila Robi who play for Kisped Queens and Kibera Soccer in the FKF Women's Division One have received their first call-ups.

Monalizer Anyango from Zetech Sparks, Ketsi Ngaira from Ulinzi Starlets, and Valentine Khwaka from in-form side Gaspo Women have also received their first international call-ups.

The team reports to camp on Thursday, March 30.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Valentine Khwaka (Gaspo Women), Diana Tembesi (Vihiga Queens), Annedy Kundu (Rea Women FC), Lilian Awuor (ASJ Soyaux Charente)

Defenders

Christine Awuor (Zetech Sparks), Lupemba Bilonda (Thika Queens), Stellah Mulongo (Nakuru Queens), Dorcas Shikobe (Sethu), Enez Mango (Farul Constanta), Vivian Nasaka (Hakkarigucuspor), Phoebe Owiti (Hakkarigucuspor), Ruth Ingosi (Simba Queens), Wincate Kaari (Yanga Princess).

Midfielders

Merceline Wayodi (Vihiga Queens), Ketsia Ngaira (Ulinzi Starlets), Monalizer Anyango (Zetech Sparks), Sheryl Angachi (Ulinzi Starlets), Mercylne Anyango (Batumi women- Georgia), Lorna Nyarinda (Thika Queens), Maximila Robi (Kibera Soccer), Janet Moraa (Vihiga Queens), Elizabeth Wambui (Gaspo Women), Violet Nanjala (Association Municipal de Layaauone Football Feminine), Vivian Corazone (Simba Queens), Cynthia Shilwatso (Kryvbas Women),

Forwards

Monica Etot (Kisumu Allstarlets), Desma Nyawade (Kisped Queens), Jentrix Shikangwa (Simba Queens), Mwanalima Adam (Hakkarigucuspor), Esse Akida (FC PAOK), Tereza Engesha (Hyundai Steek R.A), Purity Alukwe (Zetech Sparks), Marjoleen Nekesa(SK Slavia Praha).