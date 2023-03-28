Algeria: NGO Urges Algeria to End Human Rights Violations in Tindouf, Rest of Territory

Geneva — Non-governmental organization PDES (French for 'Promotion of Economic and Social Development') has called on Algeria to break with the violations of the past and to recognize the human rights violations that have been committed on its territory, including in the Tindouf camps.

Speaking on the occasion of the Universal Periodic Review of Algeria, in the framework of the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, the NGO stated, Monday in Geneva, that "Algeria has a moral and legal responsibility to implement and protect human rights in the Tindouf camps, as on the rest of Algerian soil."

This responsibility cannot be removed in the presence of a non-internationally recognized organization such as the Polisario Front, and the State party remains responsible for all actions of this organization, in accordance with the norms of international law, the PDES noted.

"We look forward to the Algerian State's acceptance of the recommendations addressed to it by the Council, and we hope that this will be accompanied by real work in favour of the realization of human rights, so that the State fulfills all its international obligations, including the reparation of all those who have been victims of violations, whether in the Tindouf camps or in the rest of the country," the same source added.

The NGO also indicated that it would continue to monitor, document and interact with all UN mechanisms related to the protection of human rights, expressing its wish that these mechanisms interact with its recommendations, visit the region and exchange with the abductees in the Tindouf camps, who suffer numerous violations, far from the eyes of the international community, and in the absence of national recourse mechanisms, especially judicial.