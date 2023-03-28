Algeria: NGO Urges Algeria to End Human Rights Violations in Tindouf, Rest of Territory

27 March 2023
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Geneva — Non-governmental organization PDES (French for 'Promotion of Economic and Social Development') has called on Algeria to break with the violations of the past and to recognize the human rights violations that have been committed on its territory, including in the Tindouf camps.

Speaking on the occasion of the Universal Periodic Review of Algeria, in the framework of the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, the NGO stated, Monday in Geneva, that "Algeria has a moral and legal responsibility to implement and protect human rights in the Tindouf camps, as on the rest of Algerian soil."

This responsibility cannot be removed in the presence of a non-internationally recognized organization such as the Polisario Front, and the State party remains responsible for all actions of this organization, in accordance with the norms of international law, the PDES noted.

"We look forward to the Algerian State's acceptance of the recommendations addressed to it by the Council, and we hope that this will be accompanied by real work in favour of the realization of human rights, so that the State fulfills all its international obligations, including the reparation of all those who have been victims of violations, whether in the Tindouf camps or in the rest of the country," the same source added.

The NGO also indicated that it would continue to monitor, document and interact with all UN mechanisms related to the protection of human rights, expressing its wish that these mechanisms interact with its recommendations, visit the region and exchange with the abductees in the Tindouf camps, who suffer numerous violations, far from the eyes of the international community, and in the absence of national recourse mechanisms, especially judicial.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.