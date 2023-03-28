Africa: Congo Hold Off South Africa to Make Debut U23 AFCON

Congo progressed to their first ever TotalEergies Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in the slimmest way possible, earning their ticket to Morocco on the away goal rule following a 1-1 aggregate draw against South Africa on Monday.

The Congolese held on for a 0-0 draw at home against the Young Bafana Bafana, who were keen on earning a high scoring draw or victory to book themselves a slot in the final tournament.

The first leg played in South Africa last week ended in a 1-1 draw, thus giving the Central Africans an advantage. They went on to secure the result needed to qualify.

The now join Morocco (hosts) and Egypt as the first three countries to qualify for the tournament, which will also be used as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.