Namibian Cheetah Sent to India Dies

27 March 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eino Vatileni

One of the eight cheetahs flown to the Kuno National Park in India from Namibia in September last year died on Monday.

This was announced by Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokersperson Romeo Muyunda.

"We have received news from India that one of the translocated cheetahs from Namibia died. She had kidney failure and has been under medical care for the past three months," Muyunda said.

Muyunda added that the female cheetah was not put into the wild, but has been in quarantine for observation and treatment.

"The other cheetahs are doing very well. Currently four of them are out in the wild - they are hunting and being monitored," he said.

He added that the idea of reintroducing cheetahs after extinction in India will not be hindered by this isolated event.

"We firmly believe that this generous donation will diversify the global cheetah range and improve on its conservation status," he said.

The cheetahs were sent to India to reintroduce their population after 70 years of extinction.

