South Africa: Hundreds Left Homeless After Fire Sweeps Through Hout Bay's Imizamo Yethu

A fire destroyed dozens of shacks in Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay on Sunday evening. Some residents lost their homes for the second time in less than a year. Gift of the Givers is now providing aid to those affected by the blaze.

A fire tore through part of the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay on Sunday night, destroying about 60 structures and displacing more than 200 residents.

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service was notified of the fire shortly after 7pm, according to Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the service. A total of 18 firefighting resources and 70 staff were on the scene.

"Just after midnight, the blaze was contained and extinguished. However, crews were once again confronted by a volatile crowd blocking access to the fire," said Carelse. "The city's law enforcement department and the South African Police Service had to be called to stabilise the situation."

No injuries or fatalities have been reported and the cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Gift of the Givers arrived in Imizamo Yethu on Monday morning to provide aid to the victims. Project manager Ali Sablay said that the fire swept through the settlement's Madiba Square, and estimated that the number of displaced residents was close to 300.

"People are really upset ... In the last five years, we've been to the same place probably six, seven times, to assist those same people," he said.

"We have people who at...